Shares in Aggreko shed 2.9 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, with traders citing concerns over heightened competition following a tie-up between Caterpillar Inc , Ring Power and APR Energy.

The five-year agreement will involve APR working with Caterpillar and Ring Power to develop new power projects, with a particular focus on emerging markets, with Caterpillar supplying mobile generator sets to APR Energy.

"This is noteworthy as AGK has benefited from the more 'fragmented' nature of its competitors and CAT in particular," says Peel Hunt in a note.

"Whilst AGK (Aggreko) is well positioned to withstand increased competition (given its scale) and structural growth remains a driver - it could impact sentiment," the broker adds, repeating its "hold" rating on Aggreko with a 1,600 pence target price.

