The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent lower, mirroring similar falls by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

RM drops 20.6 percent as the educational software firm says its full-year results are likely to miss analyst expectations, and that it will sell businesses in the United States and Australia following a strategic review, prompting Altium Securities to cut its target price for the group to 90 pence from 135 pence.

Sound Oil gains 1.2 percent as the explorer posts first-half results showing a reduced loss before income tax of 3.0 million pounds, down from a loss of 14.0 million pounds a year earlier, and highlights an "exciting exploratory programme ready to start in the autumn."

Faraday Research has a "buy" rating on Sound Oil and says it believes that with drilling set to start on several projects, including the new award in Sicily, Sound Oil offers "speculative investors a chance to take a position in a fairly valued and well run micro-cap explorer."

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net