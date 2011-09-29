Shares in RM drop 18 percent as the education software says its full-year results are likely to miss analyst expectations, prompting Altium Securities to cut its target price for the firm to 90 pence from 135 pence.

RM, which gets 60 percent of its revenue in the second half of the year, says in a trading update that it did not experience the usual seasonal increase this year.

As part of a restructuring following a strategic review, RM is selling its Computrac business in the United States, and its Australian unit.

"RM is directly affected by the adverse public sector market environment and the Board anticipates a challenging period ahead. We believe the Strategic Review is making the right but hard decisions to structure the group appropriately for the future," says Altium in a note.

The broker places its forecasts for RM under review until it speaks to management, and retains its "hold" stance on the stock.

