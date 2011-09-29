European shares remain steady after the Wall Street open, but still firmly higher after the earlier release of better than expected U.S. weekly jobless claims data and an upwards revision to U.S. second-quarter growth data.

At 1339 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares is up 1.3 percent at 938.93 points.

In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average is up 1.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 rises 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq composite index 1.6 percent.

