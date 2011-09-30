UBS reduces its year-end 2011 forecasts for Britain's FTSE 100 index to 5,900 from 6,100, and for the pan-European STOXX 600 index to 260 from 280, after cutting its long standing earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates.

For the FTSE 100, UBS reduces its 2012 EPS growth forecast to just +3 percent, down from +8 percent previously, while leaving its 2011 estimate unchanged at +15 percent.

The broker says that applying a 10.5 times price/earnings (P/E) multiple to its new top-down 2012 EPS forecasts leads it to cut its FTSE 100 forecast.

For STOXX, UBS cuts its 2011 EPS growth estimate to +6 percent and its 2012 forecast to +3 percent based on lower expectations for economic growth. Since December 2009, it had been forecasting +10 percent European EPS growth in 2011 and +8 percent in 2012.

"With the market trading on 11.6 times our grey sky earnings (15 percent EPS fall in 2012), we believe we are close to pricing in a mild recession," UBS says in a UK equity strategy note.

"Sectors pricing in grey skies: food retailers, healthcare and aerospace & defence. General retailers and support services look relatively expensive on this metric. Stocks already pricing in grey skies include: BAE Systems , Hays , Sainsbury , and Tesco ," it says.

