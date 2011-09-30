Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX 35 are on track for their biggest quarterly fall in nine years, as worries over slowing global growth and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis intensify.

The DAX index, home to conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and automaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), is down 23.5 percent in the third quarter, heading for its worst three-month drop since the third quarter of 2002.

The CAC 40 and the IBEX 35 are down nearly 24 percent and 17 percent, respectively, this quarter and are also set for their worst quarterly performance since July-September 2002.

Italy's FTSE MIB is down more than 25 percent this quarter, while the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index is down 16 percent, on track for its biggest quarterly fall since the fourth quarter of 2008.

