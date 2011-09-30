The FTSE Small Cap index loses 0.4 percent in early trade, outpeforming much bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent on the final session of a turbulent month and third-quarter.

Alterian drops 11.7 percent as the software firm says it is in the process of conducting a strategic review, and also a financial review covering forecasting, revenue recognition and financial reporting. Alterian is also changing its year-end to December.

Investec Securities says, considering the ongoing process with a conclusion of the strategic review not due until November, it places its forecasts for Alterian under review and, for now, removes its rating for the stock.

Healthcare Locums gain 8.1 percent as the medical staffing firm reports underlying first-half results that show the group performed to its expectations in challenging conditions having anticipated difficult markets, and that it continues to take timely action.

Reuters messaging rm://jon./hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net