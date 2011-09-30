Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano rise 3.1 percent to touch almost 3-month highs fueled by speculation that new investors could inject fresh blood into the undercapitalised cooperative bank.

"There's lot of news out there fuelling speculation, especially about the possible entry of new investors," a Milan-based trader says.

Sources told Reuters that Italian private equity firms, Investindustrial and Clessidra are interested in taking part in Pop Milano's 800 million euro capital increase.

Newspaper reports say banker Matteo Arpe is still monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday,Pop Milano reformed its corporate governance rules to try and give management greater independence from a union and employee association that has traditionally held sway over the bank.

