Shares in Deustche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are down 7.3 percent at the bottom of a 3.5 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Banks as investors prepare for an outlook cut, traders say.

Analysts expect lower earnings than the 10 billion euros ($13,6 billion)pretax profit from core businesses, excluding one-offs, Deutsche has forecast.

"The outlook was very ambitious and many analysts were already no longer counting on Deutsche reaching it," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

In the past 30 days analysts have downgraded estimates by an average of 7.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which predicts future earnings by putting more weight on recent forecasts of top-rated analysts.

To see story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://myria.mildenberger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

($1 = 0.733 Euros)