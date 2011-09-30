Shares in Mission Marketing jump nearly 10 percent after the marketing communications and advertising group unveils first-half results in line with its expectations, prompting Seymour Pierce to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Mission Marketing, whose clients include oil major BP , housebuilder Bellway , and pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza , posts a 42 percent rise in operating profit to 2.7 million pounds ($4.2 million).

"The first half results from Mission Marketing demonstrated continued strong growth against a difficult economic backdrop," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"The restructuring of the group last year has continued to deliver operating and cash flow improvements despite the lack of assistance from the wider media market."

