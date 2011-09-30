Shares in Dutch electronics firm Philips fall more than 5 percent, among the top fallers across Europe, weighed by a bearish note from HSBC, in which it cuts its target price, and by fresh trader talk it may again guide earnings lower.

HSBC reiterates its "neutral" rating and says the target price cut to 15 euros a share from 16 euros reflects "the scale of Philips' challenges", which underpin a 20-30 percent cut in earnings estimates for 2012-2013.

"Our sum-of-parts valuation is only EUR12.50 per share, suggesting we have not yet reached fundamental valuation "bedrock"," they say.

Traders in the UK, Germany and Switzerland also point to the market rumour on guidance, which is short on detail.

The company passes no comment on the talk.

"There is market talk that Philips may be guiding down," a Switzerland-based trader says. "In this current environment that's possible, as every company tries to cope with visibility for quarter three-quarter four and we saw a lot of profit warnings over the last weeks already."

Philips guided lower on July 18, after posting a surprise quarterly loss.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://sara.webb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://hakan.ersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net