Shares in British testing equipment firm Intertek drop 7.5 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, while its French peer Bureau Veritas falls 5.4 percent, as UBS downgrades its rating for both firms to "sell" from "neutral" in a sub-sector review, which concludes that testing is "resilient, but not immune to slowdown".

UBS says it is cautious on the testing & inspection sub-sector, seeing only flat margins for the next 12 months, and to reflect its increased caution, it has cut EPS estimates by 4-8 percent for full-year 2012 and by 7-11 percent for full-year 2013, taking them now below consensus by roughly the same amount.

"Following a strong YTD (year-to-date) share price performance (greater than 20 percent versus market), PE multiple premiums are at/above a five-year relative high. Moreover, consensus seems to assume risk-free progress," UBS says.

The broker retains its "neutral" stance on Swiss peer SGS as the stock is its preferred sector play on current momentum, market leadership/mix and balance sheet strength.

SGS shares are down 3.7 percent.

Intertek has also been added to UBS's least preferred list for the European support services sector, replacing Securitas (SECUb.ST).

"We believe Intertek's premium multiple and sharp recent re-rating relative to the support services sector leaves risk skewed to the downside, particularly as weakness in key predictive indicators suggest a muted organic growth outlook," UBS says in a separate note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net