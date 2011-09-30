European equity markets deservedly trade at a discount to international peers given the region's sovereign debt concerns, analysts at RBS say in a note, but the "de-rating has been applied indiscriminately to internationally focused markets and sectors".

Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 both look hard done by, based on their index composition, with German auto stocks and UK oil stocks among the most attractive on a relative value basis.

"Given Europe's sovereign concerns, European equities could be expected to trade at a discount to international markets with less direct tail-risk exposure. This is indeed the case, with European market Price-to-Book ratios and Dividend Yields reflecting a material valuation discount," they say.

"But what is true in aggregate does not hold in all cases. The international exposure of the FTSE and the DAX suggest these indices have been unduly punished."

