Shares in RPC Group gain 4.6 percent, the top FTSE 250 riser, as the British plastic-packaging supplier says, in a pre-close season trading update, that it expects a higher first-half as its acquisition of European peer Superfos continues to boost results.

The company, which acquired Superfos in December, says full-year cost and revenue synergies are expected at 7 million pounds, compared to the previous expectation of 5 million pounds.

Panmure Gordon says it remains happy with its current top of the range forecasts for RPC given the background environment and trading.

"With rising synergy benefits and margins migrating upwards into higher margin product areas, we believe the medium term story remains better than most," says the broker in a note reiterating its "buy" rating and 476 pence target price on RPC, based on 11 times its March 2013 EPS estimate.

"We believe this remains conservative and, even at this level, gives little credit for what remains a material improvement in margins, profits and consistency," Panmure Gordon adds.

