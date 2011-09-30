HSBC asset allocators stay "underweight" risk assets, reducing equity exposure in favour of high-yield credit and reiterating their preference for stocks with "quality yield".

"Given the synchronised nature of the global cycle we believe the force of the negative feedback loop is likely to punish riskier assets going forward due to higher risk premiums and greater likelihood of large relative surprises," they say in a note.

"While we see a discrepancy between our leading indicators and what markets are currently pricing in we believe a further reduction in risk is warranted," they add, cutting global mega-cap exposure "as this is still heavily skewed towards financials and consumer stocks".

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net