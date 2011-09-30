The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.6 percent approaching midday, faring better than the blue chips and the mid caps , down 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, on the final session of a turbulent month and the third-quarter.

Stockbroker Panmure Gordon sheds 3.3 percent after reporting continuing first-half losses as it copes with what it said might be the "worst operating climate for almost a century".

"Since the end of the first half, market turmoil has increased further. We are working in unprecedented markets," says the company after it posts a January-June pretax loss of 4.2 million pounds, albeit a narrowing from a 6.1 million pounds loss a year earlier.

Mission Marketing gains 9.7 percent after the marketing communications and advertising group unveils first-half results showing a 42 percent rise in operating profit, in line with its expectations, prompting Seymour Pierce to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"The first half results from Mission Marketing demonstrated continued strong growth against a difficult economic backdrop," Seymour Pierce says.

