Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent lower, faring than both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, off 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, on the final session of a turbulent month and the third-quarter.

Alterian sheds 15.7 percent as the software firm says it is in the process of conducting a strategic review, and also a financial review covering forecasting, revenue recognition and financial reporting. Alterian is also changing its year-end to December.

Investec Securities says, considering the ongoing process with a conclusion of the strategic review not due until November, it places its forecasts for Alterian under review and, for now, removes its rating for the stock.

Phorm falls 5.4 percent after the online marketing firm says it needs to raise additional funds in the current year to continue to trade, as it reports an operating losses for the six-month period ended 30 June 2011 were $13 million, with discussions with respect to further funding in progress.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net