Shares in Hammerson shed 0.8 percent to 382 pence, bucking a steadier trend for the UK real estate sector, as CFD specialists Galvan highlight potential downside for the stock, both on fundamentals and a technical basis.

"With the retail sector currently crushed by weak consumer demand, it is very difficult to view Hammerson shares as anything other than a sell," Andrew Gibson, Head of Research at Galvan, says.

"The company noted a sharp half-year fall in profits in spite of an increase in net rental income, so if there is any subsequent fall in rental income, Hammerson could quickly turn into a heavily geared downside play," adds Gibson.

Galvan also notes that Hammerson provided no trading update when it hosted a site visit to its UK retail assets in Reading, Didcot and Gloucester on September 26.

Galvan says Hammerson shares are currently under pressure from the latest gap to the downside on the daily technicals chart, as while the stock is below the top of the gap at 389 pence, the likelihood is it will go on to test the former 2010 support zone under 340 pence.

