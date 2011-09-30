European shares stay weak as Wall Street falls in early trade on concerns global growth is slowing after China's September manufacturing activity slipped for the third consecutive month.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 2 percent at 914.50, while the Dow Jones industrial average , the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq composite are down 1.3 to 1.7 percent.

Carmakers in Europe are among the worst performers on the worries about the slowdown in global growth, with the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index down 4.9 percent.

