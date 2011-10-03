The FTSE Small Caps index falls 0.5 percent in early trade, outperforming much sharper falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent, as the first session of October starts in the same glum fashion as September ended.

Charles Stanley sheds 10.6 percent as the stockbroker warns that the market slump, caused by fears over Europe's debt crisis, has led to lower revenue at its securities division which would mean that first-half profits will be below the previous year's level.

But stockbroking peer Numis Corp. adds 1.1 percent after it says its core performance improved in the second-half, with overall revenues up 6 percent on the first-half and 45 percent on the same stage last year, as combined institutional commission and reading revenues performed well. I

