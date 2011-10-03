Shares in Electrocomponents fall 4.1 percent after the British electronics parts supplier issues a trading update ahead of first-half results due out on Nov 14, which prompts Peel Hunt to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy" and cut its earnings forecasts.

Electrocomponents says group revenue in the first-half grew by 11 percent but is mindful of the current economic conditions.

"First-half sales growth was broadly where we thought it would be since the last trading update in July but the outlook for H2 is tougher," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker cuts its 2012 pretax profit forecasts to 120 million pounds from 130.7 million pounds and reduces its recommendation to "hold", saying the model is inherently low visibility and the outlook is tough.

