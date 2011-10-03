European shares fall sharply in early trade after Greek draft budget figures showed Greece would miss its deficit target this year and next, which might result in the country seeking more bailout funds from its international lenders.

Banks , down 3.5 percent, underperform the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index . Belgian and France finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of Dexia , which is down 7.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 2.3 percent after losing nearly 17 percent in the July-September period, its biggest quarterly loss since late 2008.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net