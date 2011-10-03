Shares in ITE Group gain 1.7 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, with the index down 2.0 percent, as the exhibition and conference organiser says it expects a 36 percent rise in full-year sales to about 154 million pounds, above market estimates, prompting Investec Securities to repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

The company, which organises around 190 trade exhibitions and conferences each year in 12 countries, remains confident of its prospects for 2012 and beyond.

"Good 4Q trading update with strong LFL sales growth, better year-end cash than expected, a modest FY11E EPS upgrade and rebooking in line with management expectations, including Mosbuild (ITE's key Russian exhibition)," says Investec in a note.

"Shares have suffered given Russia concerns - however, we still see good relative growth, a strong market position and positive momentum," the broker adds, increasing its full-year pretax profit forecast by 1 million pounds to 50 million pounds and maintaining its 230 pence target price on the stock.

