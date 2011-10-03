Shares in Patsystems slump more than 24 percent after the British software firm warns on its full-year results, prompting Numis to downgrade its rating on the company to "hold" from "buy" and cut its earnings forecasts.

AIM-listed Patsystems says it expects profits and trading system revenue -- accounting for about 85 percent of total sales -- to be lower than last year following a delay in deal closures with some of its trading exchange clients.

"Clearly this is disappointing," Numis says in a note. "However, the resultant actions (focusing down on recurring revenue and reducing the cost base) are the right ones and leave a business with a 95 percent-plus recurring revenue base and an opportunity to regain its 15 percent-plus margins."

The broker, however, reduces 2011 adjusted pretax profit forecasts to 400,000 pounds from 4 million pounds and by 40 percent to 3.3 million pounds in 2012.

