Charles Stanley loses around a tenth of its stock market value after warning that its first-half profits will be lower than last year's level as the market downturn has caused a slump in revenues at its securities arm.

Charles Stanley shares drop 10.6 percent to 240 pence, close to a 52-week low. At that price, the company has a market capitalisation of around 110 million pounds.

"It's no surprise, they've been heavily impacted by the market downturn and I'm sure they won't be the last," says one of Charles Stanley's major institutional investors, who declines to be named.

Another broker adds, however, that Charles Stanley's shares could make a good pick for bargain-hunting investors.

"The shares still look relatively inexpensive even though sentiment towards these stocks is quite negative in these markets," says the broker, who declined to be named.

To see Charles Stanley's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net