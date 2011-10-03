Shares in gold miner Randgold Resources and peer Fresnillo are the top two - of just three -- FTSE 100 gainers, up 1.9 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, as the price of gold rises by more than 1 percent at the start of a new quarterqwith fresh worries about the debt crisis in Europe drawing investors to the safe haven of the precious metal.

Gold posted a gain of 8 percent in the third-quarter -- its biggest this year -- despite dropping 11 percent in September, its largest monthly decline in three years.

Traders also point to the impact of bullish comments on gold from Morgan Stanley in a mining sector review, with the broker raising its target price for Randgold to 6,600 pence from 5,000 pence.

Morgan Stanley has further increased its gold forecasts to reflect safe haven demand for the commodity, traders say.

