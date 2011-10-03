Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano fall 7 percent in volatile trading on speculation about possible new investors after hitting a four-month high earlier in the session.

The stock is reacting to continuing news reports on funds possibly investing in the Milan bank via an 800 million euros capital increase and demands from the Bank of Italy for reforms to its governance.

"I was surprised the stock was up (earlier in the session), though there are some flows linked to short-covering. There is still a risk the Bank of Italy can put it under supervision," a Milan trader says.

"Until the final outcome is decided ... the stock can suffer a bumpy ride. The stock is down because there is no clear sign of a change in management," he says.

In a statement on Monday, the bank confirms a Oct. 21 date for shareholder meetings to discuss governance changes.

