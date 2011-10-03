Shares in Belgian company TiGenix rise by as much as 2.9 percent after the biotechnology firm announces that its Cellerix division will get a 5 million euros loan from a Spanish not-for-profit organisation.

Jan De Kerpel, an analyst at KBC Securities, explains that the money will allow it to cover most of the costs of large-scale trials for Cx601, a stem cell-based treatment aimed at Crohn's disease, a stomach complaint.

"The positive thing about it is that they can fund the clinical study substantially," says De Kerpel.

"They keep all the value in house," he adds.

