The FTSE Small Cap index drops 1.2 percent in midday trade, in line with the midcaps , while the blue chips are 1.7 percent weaker.

Patsystems slumps 34 percent after the British software firm warns on its full-year results, prompting Numis Securities to cut its rating on the company to "hold" from "buy" and reduce its earnings forecasts.

Gulfsands Petroleum advances more than 2 percent after the company finds oil at the Sidi Dhaher-1 well in Tunisia.

