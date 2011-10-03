The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.5 percent, while the blue chips are 1.0 percent lower, and the midcaps shed 0.7 percent.

Andor Technology drops 7.4 percent after the manufacturer of scientific digital cameras issues a trading update which Investec Securities says is in line with expectations, but with the broker cutting its rating on the stock to "hold" on valuation grounds.

Patsystems slumps 38 percent after the software firm warns on its full-year results, prompting Numis Securities to cut its rating on the company to "hold" and reduce its earnings forecasts.

