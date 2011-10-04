Stock index futures point to a sharp drop, extending losses from the previous two sessions on mounting worries that a Greek debt default would spark a major banking crisis in Europe.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are down 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are down 1.7 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 1.5 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
WOLSELEY PRELIM
U.S. COMPANIES
Yum! Brands Inc Q3
MACRO (GMT)
0830 GB PMI
0900 EZ PPI
1145 US ICSC Chain
1255 US Redbook
1400 US Durable Goods
