European shares remain lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, with sentiment on both sides of the Atlantic hit by Greece's admission that it will miss its deficit target, which raises new doubts over a planned second international bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 2 percent at 905.15 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index falls 3.2 percent.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.3 and 0.6 percent in early trading.

