Shares in German cement maker HeidelbergCement are indicated 2.4 percent lower in pre-market trade as traders point to Mexican peer Cemex , whose shares drop to their lowest level in more than 12 years as investors dump its stock due to worries about its financial health.

Trading in Cemex was halted on Monday afternoon as the share price closed in on a 15 percent change threshold that automatically triggers suspension.

