Goldman Sachs cuts its 2012 average earnings forecasts for European companies to -10 percent following a 3 percent growth this year, it says in a note.

That compares with consensus estimates of 11.4 percent for next year and 7 percent for 2011, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldman's downgrade comes after it revises down its global economic growth forecasts to 3.5 percent for 2012 from a previous estimate of 4.2 percent.

"The uncertainty around these forecasts is substantial, largely hinging on the progress of credible solutions to the euro zone's funding problems," Goldman strategists say in a note. "We continue to prefer stocks with BRICs exposure and those with high yield and growth."

They, however, raise their target for STOXX Europe 600 for the next three, six and 12 months to 220, 240 and 265, respectively. Its previous targets were 210, 225 and 260, respectively.

The STOXX Europe 600 closed on Monday at 223.62 points.

