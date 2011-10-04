Shares in Tesco gain 1.1 percent, bucking a weaker blue chip trend with the index down 1.5 percent, one of just three risers as UBS upgrades its rating for the retail group to "buy" from "neutral" with an increased price target of 510 pence, up from 410 pence, and also adds the stock to its UBS Key Calls list.

"A range of earnings, asset and dividend valuation models suggest Tesco shares represent a material pricing anomaly at the current level. We set our new price target on the basis of a recovery in the 12m forward PE multiple to 12 times (still 20 percent below the long-term average and supported by ROIC analysis)," UBS says in a note.

The broker says there are compelling reasons to believe that the "freakishly challenging conditions" that have prevailed in 2011 in the UK grocery industry will not be repeated next year as fierce headwinds, such as VAT and fuel increases will annualise, which, together with self-help initiatives, should deliver much healthier like-for-like sales growth from the core business in 2012.

"We believe the risk:reward profile associated with Tesco is more positively skewed than at any time in the recent past. With minimal re-rating, which is entirely possible if UK trading improves,as we expect, it is highly conceivable that the share will return 50 percent within 18 months, while the downside appears very limited," UBS adds.

Bernstein Research also raises its target price for Tesco to 480 pence from 470 pence and repeats its "outperform" rating on the stock in a European food retail review.

Tesco will post first-half results on Wednesday, with peer Sainsbury will issue a trading update.

Sainsbury shares lose 0.4 percent.

