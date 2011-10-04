LONDON Oct 4 Shares in International Airlines Group fall 3.8 percent on growing fears that its transatlantic partner American Airlines is headed for bankruptcy.

Shares of American Airlines parent AMR Corp closed 33 percent down on Monday on concerns the third-largest U.S. airline could file for Chapter-11 due, in part, to spiralling labour costs.

IAG - the parent company of British Airways and Iberia - has a joint venture with American Airlines on transatlantic routes.

"The worries about American filing for bankruptcy does not bode well for the profit sharing joint venture with IAG. Presumably the pot is smaller if American is losing so much money," says Davy Stockbrokers analyst Stephen Furlong.

"A negative for IAG is that is seems to have one of the weaker U.S. partners and how much help American actually needs."

American Airlines is the only major carrier that did not restructure in Chapter 11 during the recent industry downturn. As a result the airline has operating costs, including labour costs, that are higher than those of competitors.

