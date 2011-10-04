Shares in Man Group top the FTSE 100 fallers list, down 5.6 percent, with the blue chip index off 2 percent, with traders citing the impact of a fresh broker downgrade in the wake of the hedge fund manager's recent disappointing trading update.

Traders say Morgan Stanley is the latest broker to downgrade its stance for Man Group, to "equal-weight" from "overweight" with a reduced target price of 198 pence, down from 270 pence, after cutting its 2012 EPS estimates by 25 percent.

Canaccord Genuity also reduces its target price for Man Group to 209 pence from 275 pence in a note.

