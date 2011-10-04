Shares in Infineon (IFXGn.DE) are among the biggest decliners in Frankfurt's benchmark DAX index after CEO Peter Bauer tells Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the company's customers are getting more cautious in light of a slowing economy.

"(The)company recently told that it is not feeling any impact from current crisis. So more subdued remarks from CEO should weigh on sentiment and on shares," a trader says.

Shares in Infineon are down 26 percent year-to-date, compared with a 24-percent drop in the DAX.

