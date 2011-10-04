The FTSE Small Cap index falls 1.1 percent in early trade, outperforming much sharper falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 2.6 percent and 2.5 pwercent respectively.

St Ives adds 8.7 percent as the printer delivers a 50 percent hike in its total dividend to 5.25 pence a share as it reports a rise in full-year underlying pretax profit to 20.9 million pounds, up from 17.8 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue up 2 percent to 297.2 million pounds.

Numis Securities says St Ives' full year results were in line with its expectations, with the exception of the dividend, and the broker sees value in the shares, repeating its "buy" rating at 132 pence target price on the stock.

Walker Greenbank gains 3.8 percent as the luxury interior furnishings group reports a 16 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 2.4 million pounds, prompting Seymour Pierce to raise its full-year pretax forecasts to 5.5 million pounds, up from 5.3 million pounds, with similar revisions to its subsequent year forecasts.

"With the shares having declined since the beginning of the year despite two upgrades over this time ... we believe (the stock is) under rated relative to peer, Colefax Group," says Seymour Pierce, repeating its "buy" rating and 65 pence target price on Walker Greenbank.

