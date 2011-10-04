Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals gain 1.0 percent, outperforming a 2.2-percent weaker FTSE 250 index, after the Jordanian generic and branded drugs group late on Monday said it is to buy 63.9 percent of Morocco's Promopharm for $111.2 million.

Hikma said it would also launch a mandatory tender offer to buy out the rest of the company, which is Morocco's ninth largest manufacturer of pharmaceuticals with a 3.5 percent market share.

The deal is expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year, Hikma added in a statement.

"We see potential for significant long-term synergies and upgrade 2012E PBT/EPS by 2 percent, with 6 percent EBITA upgrades offset by rising net debt (now 2.6 times EBITDA)," Peel Hunt says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating and 620 pence target price on Hikma.

"The shares are beginning to look much more attractive, although we remain cautious over the potential for further downgrades to consensus forecasts for 2012 (we are 10 percent below)," the broker adds.

