Shares in Dexia plunge as much as 37.7 percent to hit an all time low as investors are concerned about the Franco-Belgian financial group's exposure to Greece.

Dexia shares lost more than 10 percent on Monday, and Moody's Investors Service warned about its liquidity.

"Given the group's sovereign exposure and funding profile, it would not be surprising that Dexia could be targeted for state aid. 'At risk' sovereign debt amounts to 82 percent of Dexia's equity, the loan to deposit ratio is 253 percent and the group is in the midst of running down 113 billion euros of its balance sheet," UBS says in a note.

UBS cuts its price target on the stock to 1.30 euros from 1.90, though maintains its "neutral" rating.

Shares in Dexia, which received a 6 billion euro bailout from Belgium, France and other major shareholders at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, are down 22.3 percent at 1.01 euros

Dexia held 3.8 billion euros of Greek sovereign bonds at the end of June and had a credit risk exposure to the country's 4.8 billion euros. That compares with its market capitalisation of 2 billion euros, and its core capital is seen as insufficient to absorb big hits.

