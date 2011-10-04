Shares in Wolseley shed 1.7 percent, albeit outperforming a 2.3 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as the world's biggest building supplies company posts a 38 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, slightly ahead of expectations, but retains a cautious outlook.

Wolseley, operator of the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in Britain and the United States, says the broader picture for building materials remains tough.

"While the headline numbers are better than expected the trading outlook and its markets remain uncertain... YTD (year-to-date) trends are similar to the +3 percent seen in Q4 but recent macro uncertainty will impact markets," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker repeats its "sell" rating and 1,500 pence price target on Wolseley, saying its stock preference remains elsewhere for now.

CFD specialist Prime Markets believes that weakening economic forecasts, combined with the current parlous state of the markets could see Wolseley's dividend disappear again in the near future, as the firm will have to further tighten costs to meet the challenges thrown up by the coming downturn.

"As such, the shares are a sell into any strength, with lower resistance at 1,426 pence the likely destination in the coming 2-4 weeks," Richard Curr, head of dealing at Prime Markets, says.

To see more on Wolseley's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net