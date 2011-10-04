Shares in Hamworhty rise 0.7 percent, outperforming a sharp decline on the FTSE small cap index , as the marine engineering group announces the 24 million pounds acquisition of the specialist valve manufacturer AW Flow Holdings.

"Hamworthy makes a strategic move to enhance its oil and gas/offshore offering and reduces its dependency on new shipbuilding, which has long been highlighted as an objective," Evolution Securities says in a note.

The broker keeps its "add" rating on Hamworthy and notes the deal will be earnings immediately, which it says makes the valuation more attractive, estimating around a 15 percent increase in 2013 earnings per share to 38.4 pence.

