Shares in ICAP fall 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse cuts its target price on the interdealer broker to 510 pence, from 550 pence, citing concern about uncertainty in its markets, higher costs in Brazil, and the effects of a potential EU financial transactions tax.

"Recent market volatility due to macro uncertainty has been supportive for volumes across exchanges and (interdealer brokers)," Credit Suisse says in a note.

"In our view, whilst the near term outlook for volumes is supported by deleveraging in the market the longer term outlook is more difficult to predict," the broker adds.

But Credit Suisse retains its "outperform" rating on ICAP, as it says recent share price weakness reflects lower earnings.

ICAP shares are down more than 25 percent in 2011.

Credit Suisse says recent discussions around a potential EU financial transaction tax create further regulatory uncertainty for the likes of ICAP while noting that "the company has commented that if any such tax was introduced it would rapidly move its domicile".

