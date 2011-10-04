Shares in St Ives add 8.7 percent, outperforming a 1.8 percent weaker FTSE Small Cap index , after the printer unveils a 50 percent hike in its total dividend alongside a rise in full-year profits, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

St Ives, which prints the Harry Potter books, raises its total dividend for the year to 5.25 pence, as it reports a rise in full-year underlying pretax profit to 20.9 million pounds, up from 17.8 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue up 2 percent to 297.2 million pounds.

Numis, in a note, highlights that while traditional print businesses have structural headwinds, St Ives has set upon a strategy of building a different business model, focusing on providing a complementary range of digital and marketing services with print a part of the offering.

"Recent marketing services acquisitions have integrated well and we believe Marketing Services will be responsible for around half of earnings in two years. We see value in the shares as the group moves to higher value added areas complementary to printed products with scope to grow," the broker says.

