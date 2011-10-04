Shares in German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE fall nearly 10 percent after Europe's highest court rules sports fans could use cheaper foreign TV services to watch live matches.

"Sky Deutschland has based its business model mainly on soccer," a trader says. "This means more competition."

Sky Deutschland's main draw is the right to show German premier league soccer live. It also shows movies, documentaries, drama series and pornography.

The court rules that the current practice of selling broadcasting rights at terms that differ from country to country breached EU laws.

