Nomura has a bearish stance on European utilities sector on concerns about the balance sheets of the companies and says the utility companies it covers face 83 billion euros ($110 billion) of maturing liabilities in 2012 and 2013 alone.

"Our concerns are greatest for Enel , EDP , RWE , and Veolia ," Nomura says in a note. "Our preference for strong balance sheets, high yield and diversified political risk remains."

Nomura says Enel has 14 billion euros of maturities to refinance over 2012/13 and is likely to result in higher debt costs. There is further risk from post election anti-utility measures in Spain.

EDP has got 4.4 billion euros of maturities to refinance over 2012/13 and faces risks to revenues in Portugal from austerity measures, Nomura says, adding a capital increase should not be ruled out.

Nomura prefers companies with stronger balance sheets such as GDF Suez , EDF and E.ON (EONGn.DE).

Enel shares are down 1.7 percent, RWE drops 2 percent, while Veolia slips 5 percent. GDF, EDF and E.ON are down 1.4 to 2.1 percent in a broad market sell-off.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net