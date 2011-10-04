Britain' FTSE Small Cap index drops 1.9 percent in midday trade, faring better than the wider market, with the blue chips off 2.8 percent and the midcaps 2.7 percent weaker.

St Ives adds 8.7 percent after the printer unveils a 50 percent hike in its total dividend alongside a rise in full-year profits, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

ITM Power climbs 9.1 percent after the energy storage and clean fuel company releases a statement detailing high density fuel cell developments, prompting Merchant Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

