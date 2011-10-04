Switzerland's SMI share index falls 1.5 percent, faring better than other European indexes, and is the only national share benchmark in Europe to trade above the 50-day moving average, a positive signal for the medium-term.

Since Switzerland's central bank fixed a ceiling for the franc's exchange rate against the euro in early September, the earnings outlook for Swiss companies has become less gloomy, bucking the trend of their European peers.

