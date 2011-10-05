Stock index futures point to European shares rising, after an agreement by the region's governments to safeguard their banks, and with stocks looking cheap after three days of losses.

Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 1.6 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 1.8 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

TESCO PLC INTERIM

SAINSBURY Q2

INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q3 (INDUa.ST)

U.S. COMPANIES

Costco Wholesale Corp. Q4

Marriott International Inc Q3

Monsanto Company Q4

MACRO (GMT)

0743 IT PMI

0748 FR PMI

0753 DE PMI

0758 EZ PMI

0828 GB PMI

0830 GB GDP Final

0900 EZ GDP Revised

0900 EZ Retail Sales

1100 US MBA Purchase

1130 US Challenger

1215 US ADP Employment

1400 US ISM N-Mfg

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net