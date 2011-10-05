Stock index futures point to European shares rising, after an agreement by the region's governments to safeguard their banks, and with stocks looking cheap after three days of losses.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 1.6 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 1.8 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
TESCO PLC INTERIM
SAINSBURY Q2
INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q3 (INDUa.ST)
U.S. COMPANIES
Costco Wholesale Corp. Q4
Marriott International Inc Q3
Monsanto Company Q4
MACRO (GMT)
0743 IT PMI
0748 FR PMI
0753 DE PMI
0758 EZ PMI
0828 GB PMI
0830 GB GDP Final
0900 EZ GDP Revised
0900 EZ Retail Sales
1100 US MBA Purchase
1130 US Challenger
1215 US ADP Employment
1400 US ISM N-Mfg
